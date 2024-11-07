Finolex Pipes & Fittings goes hyperlocal in new brand campaign

Finolex Pipes and Fittings, a pipe manufacturing company, announced the expansion of its ‘Peedhiyaan Badlengi, Pipe Nahi’ (Generations Change, Pipes Don't) campaign. For the new brand campaign, Finolex has partnered with television personalities across different regions of India.

Krishna Kaul, known for his role in Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya, leads the Hindi-speaking market initiatives. Chandu Gowda of Zee Telugu's Trinayni connects with audiences in the Telugu-speaking regions, while Dhanajaya from Zee Kannada's Laxminivasa brings the message to Kannada viewers. Star Vijay's actor Vetri Vasanth from Siragadika Asai reaches Tamil audiences, as Amit Bhanushali of Star Pravah's Tharla Tar Mag engages with Maharashtra's viewers.

"Building on the overwhelming response to our 'Peedhiyaan Badlengi, Pipe Nahi' campaign, we're now taking our message deeper into India's diverse markets," said Sumit Bhatia, vice president of marketing and communications at Finolex Pipes and Fittings. "By partnering with regional television stars, we're reinforcing our commitment to quality while speaking to customers in their own language and cultural context."

Krishna Kaul, lead actor of Kumkum Bhagya, shared his perspective: "The campaign's message resonates deeply with Indian families. Just as our daily serials bring families together, Finolex has been a trusted presence in Indian homes for generations."

Amit Bhanushali, known for his role in Tharla Tar Mag, added: "In Maharashtra, viewers welcome me into their homes every day through their television screens. Now, as a Finolex brand ambassador, I'm proud to represent a company that shares this deep connection with Indian households."

Ashish Sehgal, chief growth officer- digital and broadcast revenue, ZEEL, shared his excitement about the partnership: “We are delighted to collaborate with Finolex Pipes on this unique, influencer-driven campaign across Zee TV, Zee Telugu, and Zee Kannada. Our fiction shows enjoy immense popularity in every region, and the lead characters have a loyal fanbase and significant sway over millions of viewers. This partnership seamlessly blends the reach and influence of our channels and characters with Finolex’s commitment to quality and reliability."

The expanded multi-channel campaign will run across television, digital platforms, and social media, featuring region-specific content designed to maximise impact in local markets.