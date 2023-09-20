Finolex Pipes' humorous ad films celebrate reliability of CPVC and SWR pipes

In collaboration with Schbang Motion Pictures, the ad films feature a trio of plumbers engaging in a fun banter about the pipes' unique qualities.
Finolex Pipes, a leading name in the plumbing industry, has launched two entertaining ad films showcasing the exceptional performance of their CPVC and SWR pipes. In collaboration with Schbang Motion Pictures, the ad films feature a trio of plumbers engaging in humorous conversations about the pipes' unique qualities. These films aim to educate and entertain while reinforcing Finolex's commitment to providing dependable plumbing solutions.
The tagline for Finolex CPVC Pipes, "Thanda-Garam sahega, paani behta rahega," highlights their ability to handle hot and cold water applications under high pressures, ensuring a seamless flow. For Finolex SWR Pipeline, the tagline, "Easy to fit hain, har mausam mein hit hai," emphasises the pipes' ease of installation and reliability.
Ashok Jaiswar, vice-president, head of marketing and communications at Finolex Industries, emphasised their dedication to delivering top-quality solutions that stand the test of time. He stated that humor is a universal language, and through these ad films, they aim to connect with consumers in a light-hearted and relatable way.
Harshit Karnatak, group creative manager at Schbang, expressed excitement about showcasing innovation and dependability in the plumbing sector through this partnership with Finolex. The ad films reflect Finolex's core values of trust, innovation, and reliability, promising more memorable stories featuring their beloved trio of plumbers in the future.