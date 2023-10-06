Finolex Pipes launches short film celebrating Durga Puja and Navratri

It aims to spotlight the social cause of girl child adoption.
On the occasion of Durga Puja and Navratri, Finolex Pipes unveiled a short film illuminating change through adoption. The narrative aims to spotlight the vital social cause of girl child adoption.
Crafted by Campen Factory and directed by Ripunjoy B'yum, this short film underscores the journey of girl-child adoption, paying homage to families that have embraced this transformative change.
The film tells the story of a man welcoming a girl into his home during Durga Puja and endearingly naming her 'Durga'.
Ashok Jaiswar, vice president, head of marketing and communications at Finolex Industries, expressed his thoughts, saying, "In our continued dedication to various causes, we are thrilled to unveil this thought-provoking short film centered on higher social cause, symbolising strength, resilience and embodies the potential for a brighter future through adoption. Just as our products endure, so does our dedication to causes that truly matter. We are committed to delivering top-quality solutions while making a positive and meaningful impact on society."