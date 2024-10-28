Finolex's Diwali short film inspires women to pursue their passions

Finolex Pipes and Fittings has launched a Diwali short film focusing on women empowerment. The story begins with a plumbing emergency during the festival that leads a homemaker to meet a skilled female plumber. This interaction helps the homemaker discover her hidden talent in apparel design, motivating her to pursue it as a business. The film highlights the theme of modern empowerment alongside traditional blessings, showing how the plumber's assistant leads the homemaker to self-realisation and entrepreneurial success.

Sumit Bhatia, vice president, marketing and communications, Finolex Pipes & Fittings, expressed, “This Diwali, we aimed to create something beyond the usual promotional messages—a short film that resonates with the heart and soul. Through the intertwined stories of two remarkable women, we delve into the timeless values that Diwali embodies: hope, prosperity, and transformation. As their paths intersect in contemporary India, we witness how small acts of kindness can ignite significant change, much like the first diya that lights up an entire room. One woman's journey from struggle to success mirrors the divine grace of Goddess Laxmi, illustrating that true prosperity is about empowering others and uplifting communities. The portrayal of a female plumber in our film is inspired by our dedicated CSR efforts. Through our partnership with Mukul Madhav Foundation, we have consistently supported and trained women plumbers, integrating them into the mainstream plumbing profession. This initiative has been actively encouraged by our Founder, Prakash P. Chhabria. In this celebration of light over darkness, we are honoured to be more than just observers; we are partners in India's ever-unfolding story, connecting dreams, illuminating homes, and uniting hearts across generations.”

The film features a female plumber representing Goddess Laxmi and highlights how prosperity can manifest in different ways.