Fire-Boltt appoints Vijay Deverakonda as its new brand ambassador

Commenting on this achievement, Arnav Kishore, founder & CEO at Fire-Boltt asserted, “We are delighted to collaborate with Vijay Deverakonda. We see an evolved lifestyle for all people, ushered in by lifestyle gadgets like a wristwatch, and Vijay's outlook, paired with his fitness quotient and sense of style, is in line with that. He will help us connect better with the younger generation as he commands a huge craze among the youth across the nation. We want a smartwatch on every wrist in the aftermath of the new normal, just as having a cell phone in every hand is a reality now. A step in that direction is our partnership with Vijay, which we have already taken with our existing association with Virat Kohl, Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani.