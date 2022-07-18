Fire Boltt's 'wearable watch' print ad draws flak on social media

According to a press release, as per IDC, Fire-Boltt has recently become the no.1 smartwatch player in India in Q1 2022 as the brand grabbed a market share of 24.6% in the wearables watch category, up significantly from 2.9% in Q1 2021. Fire-Boltt has achieved this formidable spot within 15 months in the market and today is the biggest name in the wearable watches category. After carving a niche for itself in the wearable watch category, the brand is now expanding its footprints and foraying into the audio category.