Fire Boltt's 'wearable watch' print ad draws flak on social media

The ad copy - which is also on the company's outdoor ads - also drew criticism for displaying a heart rate of 800 beats per minute.
Fire Boltt's latest ad - declaring itself as India's #1 wearable watch brand is drawing criticism on social media. The ad features brand ambassador Virat Kohli and featured some unrealistic health parameters.
The ad showed that the wearer had burned 2000 calories, walked 20,000 steps but the most unbelievable part was that the heart rate was shown to be beating at 800 beats per minute. For context, a normal human's heart rate is between 60 and 100 beats per minute.
Apart from the statistics on the watch being criticised, people also pointed out that the phrase 'wearable watch brand' is inherently flawed because technically, every watch is a wearble watch - irrespective of whether it's an analog or digital watch.
According to a press release, as per IDC, Fire-Boltt has recently become the no.1 smartwatch player in India in Q1 2022 as the brand grabbed a market share of 24.6% in the wearables watch category, up significantly from 2.9% in Q1 2021. Fire-Boltt has achieved this formidable spot within 15 months in the market and today is the biggest name in the wearable watches category. After carving a niche for itself in the wearable watch category, the brand is now expanding its footprints and foraying into the audio category.
On Fire-Boltt's website, there are statistics that declares itself as the fastest growing wearable brand globally, and as APAC's #4 watch brand. Fire Boltt's range of products includes smart watches and earphones.
Fire-Boltt began operations in 2015, the brand is present across e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Tata CLiQ, Nykaa and Paytm. It also has an offline presence in 750+ cities through modern trade outlets.