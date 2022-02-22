First Economy grabs Health & Glow’s digital media mandate

Over the years, Health & Glow has offered the world a range of skincare, haircare, makeup and wellness products for both men and women. They continue to carve a niche for themselves with innovation through the 'Skin Expert', a personalised regime for your skin, where one analyses their skin and gets personalised skincare products. The brand also has in-house logistics services for the delivery of all products. The brand wants to uphold its position in the market through performance-driven marketing.