First Economy wins the digital mandate of Nicobar

Nicobar, a leading lifestyle brand, has awarded its digital media mandate to First Economy. The digital marketing agency will be responsible for the brand's media strategy and overall media buying across all the digital platforms.
Well Known for its subtle yet appealing designs and product choices, Nicobar has created a niche for itself in the lifestyle industry. The brand, being a lifestyle brand, has kept itself away from becoming ‘yet another lifestyle brand’. To reach the masses, the brand specifically wants to promote its collection and uphold its position in the market through performance-driven marketing.
"During the inception of Nicobar, we always had a brand in mind that stays unique in this world of over-flowing repetitiveness. Nicobar, with its distinctive products, has always made its consumers happy and satisfied. To help the business grow, we wanted someone who had a great reputation for handling performance marketing. First Economy stood up to all our expectations." said Raul Rai, Co-founder, of Nicobar.
First Economy has served many prestigious clients and delivered promising numbers to them by upscaling their growth charts. "Performance marketing has always been our strongest point and we have proved ourselves time and again. With this alliance, we wish to add value to the brand’s journey ahead and look forward to bringing a change in the lifestyle industry, " said Jigar Zatakia, Founder, of First Economy Pvt. Ltd. on acquiring Nicobar’s performance media mandate.