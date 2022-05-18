First Partners bags communications mandate for Games24x7

First Partners will be responsible for managing brand reputation for Games24x7.
First Partners, an award-winning premier communications consultancy has won the communications mandate for Games24x7, India’s most-valued multi-gaming platform. First Partners will be responsible for managing brand reputation for Games24x7.
Founded by New York University trained economists Bhavin Pandya and Trivikraman Thampy in 2006, Games24x7 is one of the fastest-growing online gaming companies in India with more than 100 million users. Backed by marquee investors like Tiger Global, The Raine Group, and Malabar Investment, the company specializes in using behavioral science, technology, and artificial intelligence to provide best-in-class playing experience across all its platforms.
Speaking on the partnership, Neha Singhvi, director, communication & reputation, Games24x7 said, “The online skill-gaming sector has witnessed an upward trend in the last few years and as the pioneers in the industry, we were looking for a communications partner who can provide a fresh and innovative approach for powerful storytelling. We look forward to collaborating with the dynamic communication team at First Partners and use their domain knowledge & expertise in developing strategic campaigns that stand out before relevant industry stakeholders.”
Atul Ahluwalia, founding partner, First Partners, said, "We are excited to partner with Games24x7 in shaping the emerging category of skill based digital games in India. This sunrise sector needs a holistic mix of expertise in reputation management, business outcome communication, and advocacy to get its due which our team at First Partners finds stimulating.”