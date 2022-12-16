First Partners wins the communications mandate for McDonald's India – North and East

As part of the mandate, First Partners will manage strategic brand communications, and crisis mitigation.
First Partners, India’s most award-winning premier communications consultancy, has been entrusted with the public relations mandate for McDonald's India for North and East India following a multi-agency pitch. As part of the mandate, First Partners will manage strategic brand communications, and crisis mitigation.
Rajeev Ranjan, managing director, McDonald's India - North and East, said, “McDonald’s in India has been the go-to brand for everyone looking for delicious, high-quality food served in a fast and friendly manner. As we gear up for the next phase of our growth, we are excited to associate with First Partners and are confident that First Partners’ unique distinction at building powerful communication campaigns will help us drive strong brand differentiation and meaningful business impact.”
Atul Ahluwalia, founding partner, First Partners, said, “McDonald’s has held an unparalleled global legacy of being a brand which is invested in creating delightful memories and fostering communities. We’re excited to partner with McDonald’s India - North & East and deliver a unique and innovative approach to building superior customer connect and brand resonance.”