FirstCry celebrates Fussy Moms through its new Brand Campaign

Rishabha Nayyar, chief strategy officer, Fatmen said “We met the hero of our story not in any focus group but our very own homes. We called her the ‘Fussy Mom’. She refused to take anything for granted when it came to her kid. From diet to play, clothes to values, safety to sleep, she would fuss over a million seemingly small things to ensure childhood was perfect. While each and every fuss for her was an act of responsibility, the world around her labelled it as paranoia giving her style of parenting many not-so-sweet names – rude, adamant, crazy, helicopter, sunky, over-the-top. As a brand that believed that going into the details of each and everything when it comes to your child was not extreme but excellent, we decided to come out in support of each and every Mom by taking a stance that ‘Fussy Is Fantastic’. In a world where fussiness of Mothers was getting discouraged, we would encourage it by talking about and celebrating the good that comes out of it. Not only would we encourage fussiness, we would also enable it by making sure we could provide a shopping experience to every Mom that allowed them to fuss to their hearts desire.”