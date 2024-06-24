Fitness influencer Ankit Baiyanpuriya rides Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India’s Shine 100 motorcycle

Influencers from various genres, including TV, films, entertainment, education, income, sports, auto, and farming, have been incorporated into the campaign across the target markets of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. By blending style, trust, and sustained performance with Ankit's inspiring persona, the Honda Shine 100 has successfully reached its target audience, earning the trust of millions and motivating countless others.