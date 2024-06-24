Fitness influencer Ankit Baiyanpuriya rides Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India’s Shine 100 motorcycle

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign highlights the Honda Shine 100 motorcycle’s key attributes: sturdiness, consistency, and efficiency.
Tribes Communication announces its collaboration with renowned Indian influencer Ankit Baiyanpuriya for an influencer campaign promoting Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India’s Shine 100 motorcycle. Leveraging Ankit Baiyanpuriya’s status as one of Bharat’s foremost ambassadors of fitness, discipline, and aspiration, the campaign highlights the Honda Shine 100 motorcycle’s key attributes: sturdiness, consistency, and efficiency.
The campaign aims to reach the target group through social media influencers, effectively communicating the product’s unique selling propositions. The target audience includes executives, business owners, and farmers who prefer economical, durable, and easy-to-use products, emphasising performance, smart styling, and daily usability.
Influencers from various genres, including TV, films, entertainment, education, income, sports, auto, and farming, have been incorporated into the campaign across the target markets of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. By blending style, trust, and sustained performance with Ankit's inspiring persona, the Honda Shine 100 has successfully reached its target audience, earning the trust of millions and motivating countless others.
Tribes Communication is thrilled to be at the forefront of such a campaign, showcasing the powerful synergy between the brand, influencer and the right target audience.