Fittr and Rohit Sharma team up to revolutionise personal fitness with the Hart ring

In a bold move set to transform the fitness landscape of India, cricket icon Rohit Sharma has announced a strategic partnership with Fittr, a fitness platform. This collaboration introduces the Fittr Hart ring, a cutting-edge smart ring designed to seamlessly integrate health tracking into everyday life, making fitness more accessible, personal, and engaging for millions of Indians.
In a nation where the pressures of modern life are increasingly taking a toll on health, this partnership couldn’t be more timely. With a mission to inspire a shift from sedentary habits to active lifestyles, Rohit Sharma and Fittr are poised to lead India towards a new era of well-being, where fitness is no longer a luxury but a way of life.
The Fittr Hart ring is a game-changer. This sleek, stylish ring tracks everything from your daily steps, activity to your sleep quality, hrv, heart rate, spo2, recovery, stress levels, skin temperature and even Vo2max, offering real-time insights into your health. The Fittr Hart ring is designed to adapt to you, setting personalised goals based on your recovery patterns and overall health, ensuring that you’re not just working out—you’re working out smarter.
Rohit Sharma, represented exclusively by Rise Worldwide, has long been a proponent of maintaining peak physical condition, and is enthusiastic about what this partnership means for India. “Fitness isn’t just about hitting the gym—it’s about understanding your body and making informed choices every day, regarding overall wellbeing,” Sharma said. “The Fittr Hart ring will be a tool for people to take control of their health in a way that’s simple, effective, and most importantly, personalised.”
Jitendra Chouksey, founder and CEO of Fittr, sees this partnership as a catalyst for widespread change. “Partnering with Rohit Sharma allows us to connect with people from all walks of life—athletes, professionals, and everyone in between. The Fittr Hart ring is our way of saying that fitness is for everyone, and we’re here to support you every step of the way.”
This partnership between Rohit Sharma and Fittr is more than just a collaboration—it’s a call to action. It’s an invitation to every Indian to take charge of their health, to embrace the future of fitness, and to join a movement that’s about more than just numbers.