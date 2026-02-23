Fixderma highlights daily sun care in new SPF 50+ ad

Fixderma has released a new brand film centred on its Shadow SPF 50+ sunscreen. The digital film addresses consumer confusion in the skincare category, depicting a young woman navigating multiple sunscreen options and claims online.

The narrative introduces Shaily Mehrotra, co-founder of Fixderma and a Shark Tank India season 5 investor, who presents Shadow SPF 50+ as a science-led option positioned for daily use.

The film outlines product credentials including its association with 15,000+ dermatologists, 15 years of skincare experience, in-house manufacturing in Neemrana, exports to over 40 countries, broad-spectrum protection, a lightweight texture and water resistance. It closes with the line: 'Har Din Ke Liye Har Skin Ke Liye.'

Speaking on the campaign, Shaily Mehrotra, co-founder, Fixderma, said: “The biggest challenge today is not availability, it is clarity. Consumers are confused between marketing claims and real science. With this film, we wanted to simplify the conversation. Fixderma Shadow SPF 50+ is built on 15 years of trust, backed by 15,000+ dermatologists, manufactured in our own Neemrana facility, and exported to 40+ countries. It is not just sunscreen, it is science-led daily protection.”

Adding to this, Anurag Mehrotra, chairman, Fixderma, said: “This film represents our larger brand philosophy, where dermatological science meets proven efficacy. Fixderma Shadow SPF 50+ is backed by rigorous in-Vivo & in-vitro testing to ensure reliable broad- spectrum protection and consistent performance. Manufactured in our facility and exported to 40+ countries, the product represents our commitment to global quality standards. As we continue to expand internationally, our focus remains on delivering clinically validated, science- led skincare that our consumer and dermatologist can trust”.

The campaign has been rolled out on digital platforms as part of the brand’s broader communication around daily sun protection.