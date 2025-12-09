Fixderma’s new brand film turns focus to its formulation process

Fixderma has released a new brand film that centres on the processes behind its products rather than on-product claims. The founder-led narrative outlines the brand’s approach to ingredient sourcing, formulation science and technology, positioning these as the core of its skincare philosophy.

The film reflects the brand’s view that efficacy begins long before products reach consumers, highlighting steps such as sourcing ingredients from global suppliers, developing barrier-supportive formulations and testing for consistency and safety.

Shaily Mehrotra, founder & CEO, Fixderma, said: “This film reflects what Fixderma truly stands for — the process behind the product. Everyone talks about skincare, but we talk about what goes into it: the ingredients we source, the formulations we build, and the technology that makes them effective. This film captures that intention, that care, and the responsibility we feel towards every skin we serve.”

Anurag Mehrotra, chairman, Fixderma, said: “What you see on the shelf is only the final step; the real work begins much earlier. This film shows the depth behind every Fixderma formulation, the sourcing decisions, the science, the testing, and the technology that ensures our products actually deliver results. It is a reminder of why we do what we do to create skincare that is honest, effective, and truly meaningful for people.”

The film marks 15 years of the brand and reiterates Fixderma’s focus on scientific rigour and empathetic skincare narratives.