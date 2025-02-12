Flipkart and SW Network’s playful campaign for Samsung Galaxy S25

Flipkart, in collaboration with SW Network, has launched a witty, heart-tugging, and hilariously relatable campaign for the Samsung S25 series, proving that moving on from your old phone is easier (and faster) than ever. The film highlights that the new Samsung Galaxy S25 series can be delivered to your doorstep in just 10 minutes if you order it from Flipkart Minutes.

Advertisment

The move will break your old phone's heart like your ex. Taking the heartbreak narrative to the streets, Flipkart also introduced dramatic breakup-inspired shayari billboards. Designed to resonate with anyone who has ever been ghosted or moved on too quickly, these cleverly crafted messages transformed the campaign into a cultural moment rather than just a marketing activation.

Influencers Join the Movement

To further drive home the message, popular influencers joined in, creating content around the idea that upgrading to the Samsung Galaxy S25 series via Flipkart Minutes is a no-brainer. Showcasing their own ‘moving on’ moments, they reinforced that with Flipkart, you can switch phones faster than your ex can text, ‘I miss you.’

This collaboration between SW Network and Flipkart isn’t just about launching the Samsung S25 series, it’s about redefining how consumers think about smartphone upgrades, says that brand. By seamlessly blending humour, heartbreak, and speed, the campaign positions Flipkart Minutes as the go-to platform for quick and effortless phone deliveries.

Raghav Bagai, Co-Founder of SW Network, commented: “Consumers today expect speed, convenience, and a touch of entertainment. With this campaign, we wanted to elevate a simple feature; 10-minute delivery into something culturally relevant and highly shareable. The response has been phenomenal, and it’s a testament to how engaging storytelling can drive brand recall.”

Ekta Checker, Associate Director – Category & Central Marketing added: “Utilising Flipkart Minutes, we’re making smartphone upgrades effortless and instant. The campaign beautifully captures this convenience while using humour and emotions to connect with our audience. The Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch was the perfect opportunity to showcase how fast and seamless the experience is with Flipkart.”