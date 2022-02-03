Flipkart Grocery’s latest campaign urges households to purchase quality groceries online

The pan-India campaign aims to target consumers in the 22-40 age group, who’re hopping on the e-grocery bandwagon.
Flipkart, India’s leading homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has launched a digital campaign, titled ‘Apki Pasand Pe Super Bachat’ for its ‘Grocery’ vertical. Flipkart recently ramped up its business to cater to consumers across 1,800 cities. With this latest campaign, Flipkart aims to establish the platform as the preferred destination for buying groceries online.
Flipkart has conducted extensive research to curate this campaign, which determined high quality products, coupled with value-driven constructs, to be one of the key factors for a seamless e-grocery buying experience.
The campaign begins with a homemaker, with a ‘well kept secret’ on how she procures the best quality of ‘daal’ (pulses). Through the campaign, Flipkart establishes that grocery purchases affect everyone in the household. So, the ‘secret’ should be to ensure that the household has access to a range of their choice of high quality products at affordable prices.
The pan-India campaign aims to target consumers in the 22-40 age group, who’re hopping on the e-grocery bandwagon.
Smrithi Ravichandran, vice president - grocery, Flipkart, said, “Understanding the requirements of Indian consumers and catering to them, is what Flipkart is known for. With this latest campaign, we want to highlight how our platform is able to bring the highest quality of products that undergo stringent quality checks, over and above the mandatory checks, to consumers across the country.”
“Today, not just in metro cities, but consumers from over 1,800 cities have access to e-grocery services that meet their standards of shopping, while giving them a value-driven experience.”
Flipkart Grocery has released its latest campaign, which is available across television, digital media channels and app, after a long break. Take a look at some ads that Flipkart released last year (2021).
Flipkart’s first foray into grocery was in October 2015, when it launched its own grocery delivery arm, Nearby. It shut down in February the following year (2016).
Then, it launched grocery services in Bengaluru in 2018, under the ‘Flipkart Supermarket’ banner. It received a fillip during the COVID-induced lockdowns, as people were looking to buy their groceries online. By 2021, it had expanded its grocery services to more than 50 cities.
The company has made deep investments in its grocery business over the last two years. Today, it caters to its pan-India customers through 22 grocery fulfillment centres. With this expansion, Flipkart is now present in 23 states, taking its reach to 10,000 pin codes.
During this pandemic, many players have entered this space. Flipkart faces tough competition from players, such as BigBasket, Swiggy Instamart, Amazon, Blinkit, and Reliance’s JioMart.