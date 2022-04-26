Flipkart Health+ unveils advertising campaign - ‘Laughter is the best medicine’

Commenting on the campaign launch, Dhruvish Thakkar, Senior Director, Head of Marketing and Revenue - Flipkart Health+, said, "Research suggests that consumers face difficulties in procuring authentic medicines for chronic diseases in emerging markets across the country. With Flipkart Health+, consumers can avail high-quality affordable products across 20,000 pin codes. Our campaign is focused on delivering this message in the unique style of humour inspired from our homegrown brand - Flipkart. Flipkart’s kidults format has been very popular with the audience, and we felt it was the best way to bring out our message too through this campaign. The app will aim to address all the concerns of individual patients and scale-up the easy access of medicines for acute and chronic diseases especially in markets that are underserved.”