Flipkart introduces Product Performance Ads in partnership with Criteo

Speaking about the launch of Flipkart’s PPA platform and the partnership with Criteo, Sankalp Mehrotra, Vice President - Monetisation, Flipkart, said, “Commerce advertising is growing faster than the overall digital market, and we believe that it will be a large part of the overall digital pie in a short time. Flipkart Ads is focused on providing technology-led advertising solutions to ensure the most relevant experience and outcomes for advertisers and customers alike. In addition to our current suite of advertising options, the launch of PPA in partnership with Criteo will help address the needs of incumbent and insurgent brands across verticals to solve their full-funnel marketing objectives on the open internet.”