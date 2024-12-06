Flipkart launches ‘End of Season Sale’ with new TVC targeting Gen Z

Flipkart, an e-commerce marketplace, has announced its ‘End of Season Sale’ (EOSS) beginning December 7, 2024. The EOSS will feature participation from brands and sellers, offering over 10 lakh styles to customers across India.

The week-long event will include updates to the Flipkart app interface, expanded product collections, a video-focused section called ‘Play,’ video commerce options, and a range of deals. There is also an increased focus on enhancing the shopping experience for Gen Z customers.

EOSS aims to offer high-quality fashion styles to serviceable pin codes across India. Flipkart will provide a wide range of products and bank offers, including those from Axis Bank and Bank of Baroda, for customers shopping during the event.

Speaking about the fashion shopping extravaganza, Pallavi Saxena, senior director, Flipkart Fashion said, “With every new edition, Flipkart’s End of Season Sale becomes an even larger celebration of fashion and trends that brings joy to millions of our customers across India. Fashion enables us to express ourselves in very unique ways, and we are currently focusing on making Flipkart Fashion the chosen destination for Gen Z. This year, enhanced features are set to give existing shoppers a new reason to visit the app every day, while onboarding new customers. With a wider range of the latest fashion, footwear, and accessories, supported by cutting-edge technology, we will continue to elevate the shopping experience for every customer”