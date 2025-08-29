Flipkart Minutes delivers prasad from Siddhivinayak and Dagdusheth temples during Ganesh Chaturthi

Flipkart Minutes, the quick commerce offering of Flipkart, marked this year’s Ganesh Chaturthi with a digital-first campaign combining cultural traditions with convenience-led services.

Advertisment

The campaign featured a film developed in collaboration with FCB Kinnect, which reimagined the Ganesh Aarti using household sounds such as claps, taps, and utensil beats, offering a musical expression without lyrics. The creative aimed to highlight the role of simple and familiar cues in evoking connection and devotion.

As part of on-ground activations between August 27 and September 6, Flipkart Minutes offered prasad delivery from Siddhivinayak (Mumbai) and Shrimant Dagdusheth (Pune) temples in 10 minutes at a nominal cost, available alongside regular orders. Rapid mobile charging stations were also set up in high-footfall areas to support devotees during processions and pandal visits.

In addition, complimentary manjiras, a traditional percussion instrument, were delivered with select orders in Mumbai on the first day of the festival, linking the campaign film’s musical theme to the customer experience.