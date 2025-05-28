Flipkart Minutes' latest campaign for fresh veggies at Rs. 9 with a dash of bollywood nostalgia

Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace launched a new television campaign for Flipkart Minutes across TV and digital platforms. The campaign spotlights quality fresh vegetables starting at just ₹9/-, brought to life through a playful film inspired by the beloved Bollywood movie, 3 Idiots. Tapping into everyday household concerns like rising grocery bills and time crunches, the film captures how Flipkart Minutes makes it easier than ever to get quality fresh vegetables delivered fast, starting at just ₹9/-, bringing unmatchable value and convenience.

Conceptualised by Leo Burnett, the ad draws inspiration from the timeless classic movie 3 Idiots, reimagining Raju Rastogi’s family in a quintessential Indian household, where Raju’s mother angrily stirs vegetables on the stove, expressing concern over inflation and lamenting the rising costs of everyday vegetables. ‘Bhindi 100 rupaye kilo ho gayi!’ and ‘Aur pyaaz ka toh puchho hi mat!’ Just then, a gust of wind blows a Flipkart Minutes flyer onto the door, announcing farm-fresh vegetables at just ₹9. Raju`s father looks towards the flyer, attempting to communicate the number 9 sign using his fingers. It eventually lands on her face mid-rant, cutting her off. As she reads the flyer, disbelief gives way to elation. She quickly places an order on the Flipkart Minutes app and receives a doorstep delivery of fresh vegetables in minutes. The film concludes with the home filled with joy (and fresh vegetables), as the couple shares a lighthearted moment, sniffing mangoes and onions. The voiceover signs off with a cheerful promise: ‘Veggies at Rs 9/- delivered in 10 minutes!’

Kabeer Biswas, vice president, Flipkart Minutes, commented on the campaign, “With Flipkart Minutes, we are making daily essentials convenient. This campaign brings to life the most essential needs of our customers - Value, Quality and Convenience at affordable prices. Fresh vegetables at Rs 9/- delivered in minutes is a reflection of our promise to reimagine everyday convenience. Backed by a robust tech-enabled supply chain and close collaboration with Farmer Producer Organisations, we’re able to create a seamless farm-to-consumer experience. Through a familiar story and relatable moments, we aim to connect with our customers in a way that’s both meaningful and reassuring.”