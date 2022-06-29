Flipkart pays a tribute to the sellers on the World MSME Day with a new brand film “MSMEs - Taking India Forward”

The film closely highlights the struggles and sacrifices the MSMEs make to ensure businesses and customers come first. It throws light on the small winning celebrations amongst the small seller communities in parallel to the aspirational big celebrations like “the entrepreneur of the year” award that we see on television. The film also highlights empathy and friendship that exists in the seller ecosystem wherein an employee who wins a loan in a lucky draw willingly hands over his winning chit to a colleague who needs the loan more than he does. The scene alludes to a need that many MSMEs look forward to for support – easy access to formal loans from reliable sources.