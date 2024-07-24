Flipkart promotes seller success with 'Kuch Khaas Kamao' campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The new campaign highlights how Flipkart allows sellers to sell all types of products with pride, irrespective of the size/nature of their product/businesses.
Flipkart, an e-commerce marketplace, has launched a new series of ad films for its Kuch Khaas Kamao campaign targeting sellers. Previous ads highlighted the benefits of selling on Flipkart.
This new ad shows that sellers can sell any kind product, big or small, on Flipkart. Whether it is a storage case, tiny decorative item or a plant / simple utility product, Flipkart enables sellers to succeed regardless of the product size. The platform offers equal opportunities for all sellers to be profitable and successful. The campaign slogan, 'Flipkart ke saath, har cheez becho shaan se', reinforces this focus on seller success and product diversity.
The first ad film shows Arabian Nights-themed props where a seller shares that he runs a business of plants. Initially, the other parent mistakenly thinks the seller means cement plants, leading to an imaginative moment where the seller is pictured working at a cement plant. This confusion is quickly clarified as the seller explains that he sells artificial plants. He then proudly showcases his products on the Flipkart app. The ad concludes with a message of trust and pride, reinforcing the campaign's tagline: "Flipkart ke saath, har cheez becho shaan se".
Set in a corridor of an apartment building, the second film captures a Flipkart seller moving into her new home, aided by two movers carrying a large cupboard. Holding a carton, she is greeted by a curious neighbor who welcomes her to the building and asks about her profession, to which she replies saying she runs a business of cases. The neighbor's initial confusion, thinking she fights legal cases, leads to an imaginative scene where the seller is seen in lawyer attire.
This humorous moment is quickly clarified as the seller reveals that she runs a business making travel cases. She showcases her products on the Flipkart app. The ad concludes with a playful twist as the seller, mirroring the courtroom drama, confidently says "Order Order" while pointing to her phone, reinforcing the campaign’s tagline: "Flipkart ke saath, har cheez becho shaan se".
Sakait Chaudhary, business head - marketplace, Flipkart, said, " The 'Kuch Khaas Kamao' campaign highlights that on our platform, sellers can experience significant growth and success, regardless of their business scale or product range. Through the Flipkart Seller Hub, we are committed to providing the essential tools and support to help our sellers reach new heights and cultivate lasting customer relationships."