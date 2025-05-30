Flipkart rolls out new campaign for EOSS with Gen Z focus

Flipkart will launch its Fashion End of Season Sale (EOSS) on May 30, 2025. The sale will include over 70,000 brands and sellers offering fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products.

Customers across all serviceable pincodes will have access to curated collections featuring over 1,000 trends, including styles like baggy bottoms, retro runners, utility fits, relaxed silhouettes, threadwork, and soft bloom prints. The sale will feature expanded product selections and various offers.

Flipkart has reported increased demand for premium products. Branded accessories saw year-on-year growth, and the premium clothing segment also grew this year. Direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand collections tripled, with a 60% increase over last year.

Flipkart's End of Season Sale (EOSS) includes a wide range of clothing for both men and women. Women can find co-ords, ethnic sets, floral sarees, tie-up tops, wide-leg jeans, and Korean-style outfits. Men's options include textured shirts, baggy jeans, check patterns, and oversized T-shirts. Flipkart’s Gen Z platform, Spoyl, has added over 80,000 new styles for summer and monsoon wear. The sale also includes trends like oversized fits, utility wear, and fusion wear.

Speaking about the shopping extravaganza, Kunal Gupta, vice president, Flipkart Fashion, said, “At Flipkart, our mission is to democratise fashion for every Indian shopper, and the End of Season Sale is a celebration of that promise. This year’s sale reflects our continued focus on bringing trend-first, tech-enabled, and deeply personalised fashion experiences to every corner of the country. From Gen Z curations on SPOYL to premium selections across apparel, footwear, and accessories, we’re making fashion more accessible, faster, and more affordable for millions across the country. As we connect lakhs of sellers, brands, and customers, our focus remains on delivering unmatched value and convenience.”

This year’s End of Season Sale (EOSS) will include wider participation from content creators through affiliate programs, influencer product hauls, and on-ground events in major cities. Flipkart has also released two TV commercials highlighting ongoing deals on major brands during the sale.

