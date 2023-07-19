Flipkart Seller Hub's latest campaign - ‘Kuch Khaas Kamao’ highlights how sellers on the platform are being empowered beyond financial gains

The campaign showcases the extraordinary story of a seller who has earned success, time, and trust by leveraging the power of e-commerce through Flipkart.
Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has launched an ad film under its newly launched ‘Kuch Khaas Kamao’ campaign. The campaign showcases how sellers associated with Flipkart are experiencing growth and greater fulfillment by transitioning their local businesses online through the Flipkart Seller Hub.
The Ad film revolves around the concept of showcasing the benefits that extend beyond financial gains for sellers choosing to partner with Flipkart. The film focuses on the unique journey, highlighting the value of time and trust as powerful motivators, emphasizing the importance of achieving work-life balance and finding satisfaction beyond monetary success.
The ad campaign, as a part of ‘Kuch Khaas Kamao’ campaign, portrays how Flipkart has helped its sellers build trust by providing a reliable platform and support system. Flipkart’s tech-enabled platform empowers them and facilitates a harmonious balance between business growth and personal lives. As the film unfolds, we witness a father's transformation from a busy business owner to a present and engaged family man. Through the eyes of his curious 12-year-old son, the film captures the father's newfound presence at home, who begins to wonder about the secret behind this change. The child expresses his contentment with his father's increased time spent with the family, highlighting their playful interactions and the comical mishaps while attempting household tasks. As the mystery unravels, the boy discovers the secret behind his father's newfound time: the Flipkart Seller Hub. The film beautifully depicts how Flipkart’s support and resources have enabled the sellers to streamline their operations, automate certain tasks, and ultimately free up more time with their loved ones. This heartwarming story showcases how Flipkart creates an environment for sellers to achieve business success while cherishing meaningful moments with their families.
Rakesh Krishnan, vice president and head - Marketplace, Flipkart, said, “As a homegrown e-commerce marketplace, we are driven by an unwavering commitment to empowering sellers nationwide through innovative initiatives and solutions. In this era of digital commerce, our focus lies in nurturing MSMEs from tier-2 and tier-3 cities through digital training and implementing seller-first policies that enable them to unlock their growth potential and expand their businesses. The campaign ‘Kuch Khaas Kamao’ showcases the sellers who partnered with Flipkart to achieve qualitative merits such as time beyond the financial gains. Through consistent support, we have enabled business owners to unlock their true potential, and drive business excellence while safeguarding the harmony between work and personal life. Flipkart is paving the way for a new era where success encompasses financial achievements and the priceless treasure of work-life balance.”