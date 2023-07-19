Flipkart Seller Hub's latest campaign - ‘Kuch Khaas Kamao’ highlights how sellers on the platform are being empowered beyond financial gains

The ad campaign, as a part of ‘Kuch Khaas Kamao’ campaign, portrays how Flipkart has helped its sellers build trust by providing a reliable platform and support system. Flipkart’s tech-enabled platform empowers them and facilitates a harmonious balance between business growth and personal lives. As the film unfolds, we witness a father's transformation from a busy business owner to a present and engaged family man. Through the eyes of his curious 12-year-old son, the film captures the father's newfound presence at home, who begins to wonder about the secret behind this change. The child expresses his contentment with his father's increased time spent with the family, highlighting their playful interactions and the comical mishaps while attempting household tasks. As the mystery unravels, the boy discovers the secret behind his father's newfound time: the Flipkart Seller Hub. The film beautifully depicts how Flipkart’s support and resources have enabled the sellers to streamline their operations, automate certain tasks, and ultimately free up more time with their loved ones. This heartwarming story showcases how Flipkart creates an environment for sellers to achieve business success while cherishing meaningful moments with their families.