Flipkart SuperCoins launches digital video campaign - ‘Yeh Sikka Kahan Chalega’

Commenting on the launch, Arief Mohamad, vice president, Loyalty, Flipkart, said, “At Flipkart, it is our utmost priority to serve our customers with unparalleled value. We aim to enhance every consumer’s shopping experience and make it more rewarding. Through this campaign, we aim to reinforce the plethora of benefits shoppers can avail of using SuperCoins, not just on Flipkart but across the umbrella of Flipkart partner platforms and brands, thereby enabling a wide pool to shop and avail rewards, significantly enriching their shopping experience. We are delighted to partner with Jatin Sarna in conveying this message to our 400 million customers across the country.”