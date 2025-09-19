Flipkart targets bachelors with AI-led home upgrade campaign for Big Billion Days

Big Billion Days, the festive shopping sale by Flipkart is back, this time extending the excitement to bachelors, through its new campaign ‘Bachelor Upgrade Yojana.’

Conceptualised by 22feet Tribal Worldwide, the campaign uses AI to redefine shopping for bachelors by removing the hassle and guesswork that often prevents them from upgrading their living spaces.

The initiative uses an AI-powered WhatsApp bot, where users can simply click and share pictures of their rooms that need upgrade. The bot analyses the room and provides tailored recommendations, balancing style with functionality. Each recommendation comes with direct product links available at special Big Billion Days prices, making it easier than ever for users to upgrade their homes.

The campaign is rooted in the insight that bachelors often skip home upgrades, not out of neglect, but because it feels like too much effort. So, the chatbot does all the work, suggesting stylish, practical upgrades effortlessly in a few clicks.

The campaign further extends to a film that offers a humorous glimpse into bachelor life, showcasing how Flipkart’s ‘Bachelor Upgrade Yojana’ effortlessly transforms bachelor pads into festive-ready homes.

Commenting on the campaign, Pratik Shetty, VP and Head, Growth & Marketing, Flipkart said, “With ‘Yahan Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai’ as our key theme for this year’s Big Billion Days, we knew every idea had to spark a sense of unexpected wonder. With the Bachelor Upgrade Yojana, we found the perfect expression of that thought - taking one of the most change-averse demographics, bachelors, and giving them a home upgrade through an AI bot that served real-time home improvement tips with offers they couldn’t refuse.”

Vishnu Srivatsav, National Creative Director, 22feet Tribal Worldwide added, “Big Billion Days is a festival for all Indians. But there’s one particular cohort that we wanted to focus on with this idea, and that was bachelors - a cohort that probably needs BBD more than anyone else. So with a little help from AI, we spoke directly to them. And in the film we drew from hostel and PG stories that everyone had and ended up with something funny, yet relatable.”

The Big Billion Days sale starts September 23, 2025.

