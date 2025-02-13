Flipkart turns snores into discounts for Valentine’s Day shoppers

Flipkart has launched a new campaign that turns snoring into a shopping experience. The ‘Snore Campaign’ features a calculator that analyses snoring patterns and converts them into offers. Customers can record their partner’s snores on the Flipkart app to unlock discounts.

In addition to the Snore Store, Flipkart also launched an advertising campaign for Valentine's Day. The ad film begins with a girlfriend frustrated by her boyfriend's loud snoring, which has disturbed her sleep. The film takes a turn when she starts recording his snores and uploading them to claim deals on Flipkart. The campaign highlights that love includes everyday moments and habits, even snoring. By turning snoring into a reward, it offers a different take on Valentine’s Day.

Flipkart’s Snore Campaign allows customers to unlock discounts based on their partner’s snoring patterns. To claim the offer, users must select a product from the Snore Store and record their partner’s snores through the Flipkart app. The discount value is determined by factors such as volume, frequency, and snores per minute. Once the recording is submitted, Flipkart assigns a coupon of up to Rs. 3000, with louder snores resulting in better deals.