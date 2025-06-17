Flipkart unveils upgraded ‘Plus’ loyalty programme in new campaign

Flipkart has launched an updated version of its loyalty programme, Flipkart Plus. The campaign highlights that every purchase on Flipkart now earns rewards. The programme uses SuperCoins, which now offer an extra 5% off on all products. Flipkart Plus also includes added bank offers, early access to sales, and post-order rewards like gift cards and coupons. The programme is free to join and is based on customer activity, not a subscription fee.

The new Flipkart Plus campaign features a digital film with an elderly couple highlighting the benefits of the loyalty programme. Set on a terrace, the ad shows Dadaji skateboarding and Dadiji explaining how SuperCoins give 5% off on categories like electronics, fashion, and daily essentials. The film ends with a dance and the message: ‘SuperCoins matlab Super Savings’.

Speaking about the Flipkart Plus programme, Rahat Patel, vice president- loyalty, Flipkart, said, “Flipkart Plus aims at delivering unmatched value to its customers every single day. Our most engaged customers, part of the Plus program, earn SuperCoins on every order. These can then be redeemed across our entire selection of products - from daily essentials and fashion to electronics and beyond. Deepening this value promise, during Flipkart's major shopping events, Plus members unlock additional bank offers during the ‘Early Access’ window, making every shopping celebration more rewarding. For some shoppers, we also have a little surprise value-unlock through ‘Plus Treats’ too. We remain committed to unlocking smarter shopping by enabling real and daily value on every single shopping transaction.”

The campaign is conceptualised and executed by Boat House Media in collaboration with FCB Kinnect. To ensure widespread reach and cultural resonance, the film will be available in multiple languages, including Hindi and Kannada.