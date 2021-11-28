Flipkart’s ‘India ka Fashion Capital’ campaign targets youth, aspirational customers

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, it positions Flipkart as a go-to lifestyle destination.
Launching its ninth edition of the ‘India Ka Fashion Capital’, Flipkart released a campaign aimed at the youth. It positions Flipkart as a complete lifestyle destination and targets aspirational customers who may be fence-sitters when it comes to making a purchase online.
Close on the heels of the wedding season, the new campaign showcases influencer-inspired ethnic fashion along with home furnishing and decor, and encourages customers to shop for all their needs- from fashion to beauty and personal care to home furnishing and decor on the e-commerce platform.
Conceptualised in collaboration with McCann World group, the campaign, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, portrays Flipkart as India’s Fashion Capital that is delivering on range, quality, price, and access to a wide range of brands.
Prasanth Naidu - Director, Marketing, Flipkart, said, “Flipkart has a strong understanding of customer needs, which has helped us provide them with best-in-class offerings over the years. Today’s shoppers prefer to live a fashionable lifestyle that is both accessible and value-driven. With this campaign, our aim is to establish Flipkart as a value lifestyle destination that caters to various needs and appeals to a diverse demographic across the country. We are sure that Ranbir and Alia will create a unique connection with our target audience and inspire them to look at Flipkart as a one-stop-shop for all their lifestyle needs.”
The campaign is live on television and digital platforms for a period of 14 weeks. Set on a college campus, these TVCs show Kapoor and Bhatt as college friends, showcasing their fun relationship with their quirky professor.
