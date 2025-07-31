Flipkart’s ‘InvoiSIS’ lets sisters bill brothers for every Rakhi favour

Flipkart has launched a new Rakshabandhan campaign titled InvoiSIS, which offers a different perspective on Rakhi gifting. Acknowledging the traditional dynamic between siblings, the initiative highlights the often-overlooked everyday efforts sisters make for their brothers.

At the heart of the campaign is InvoiSIS, a Rakhi-themed invoice generator that allows sisters to create itemised bills for the various favours they've done- ranging from sharing personal items to managing family situations. Each entry on the invoice carries an assigned value, developed in collaboration with finance educator CA Rachana Ranade. These invoices can be paired with a Flipkart wishlist, offering a tangible connection between emotional contribution and gifting.

The campaign includes a microsite, www.invoisis4rakhi.com, designed in the style of a traditional Indian invoice pad. A short digital film featuring Rachana Ranade explains the concept in an accessible format. The initiative is further supported by pop culture references, meme content, and influencer collaborations, with the aim of engaging audiences through relatability and cultural cues.

Flipkart representatives noted the campaign's intention to move beyond transactional gifting and instead encourage more thoughtful exchanges. The campaign has been designed to reflect common sibling dynamics in a light-hearted way, while also promoting higher-value gifting across categories such as fashion, electronics, and personal care.

The concept was developed in partnership with DDB Mudra Group, with creative inputs aimed at framing Rakhi as an opportunity to acknowledge contributions within sibling relationships through a blend of humour and emotional recognition.

Pratik Shetty, vice president - growth and marketing,Flipkartsaid, “Rakhi is an emotionally rich moment, and we saw an opportunity to move beyond transactional gifting. With InvoiSIS, we wanted to create something sisters could truly relate to, something fun and rooted in their everyday reality. It's not just about the product value, it's about making that bond feel seen and celebrated.”

Gagandeep Bindra and Rahul Arcot, group creative directors, DDB Mudra Group added, “How much should you really spend on a Rakhi gift? We figured it should at least match the value of everything sisters do for us. So we teamed up with financial expert Rachana Ranade and put a price on all sisterly favors, letting sisters raise an invoice for what she is owed, and demand a fair gift in return.”