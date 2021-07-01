Flipkart's latest ad pays tribute to delivery personnel

The ad by Dentsu Webchutney features a delivery woman, and follows her day-to-day journey.
During various stages of the COVID-induced lockdowns in different states in India, people stayed indoors in order to stay safe. Dentsu Webchutney's latest ad for Flipkart, one of the leading e-commerce platforms, pays tribute to the delivery personnel, who work tirelessly to make sure that the customers receive their parcels on time.
The ad is also an illustration of the range of products available on Flipkart. We see a delivery woman, in the ad, delivering parcels to different customers, who are then shown demonstrating the products' use cases.
The ad's theme is to thank the delivery personnel for the work they do, and also acknowledge the sacrifices they have to make to ensure that the customers' parcels reach them on time.