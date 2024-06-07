Flipkart's latest campaign utilises nostalgic characters to reaffirm its commitment and features

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It consists of four films featuring Shehnaaz Gill, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak, Rupali Ganguly, Raghu Ram, and Rajiv Lakshman.
Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has launched a star-studded campaign that will have you grinning from ear to ear. A series of four films brings Flipkart’s most valued traits to life, with a trip down memory lane featuring a few of India’s entertainment icons.
The campaign reminds us why Flipkart is the chosen shopping destination for millions of Indians through delivery of great dialogues by characters that most of us will remember.
Speaking about the new campaign, Pratik Shetty, senior director - Marketing and Media, Flipkart, said, “Our latest campaign reaffirms Flipkart’s commitment to customer delight by offering great value on original brands, exceptional savings on monthly grocery, same-day delivery through our ‘Dawn to Dusk store’ and our promise of being the single point of contact for a speedy resolution for all consumer concerns. This promise is reinforced with beloved characters like Virus, Maya, and Monisha, alongside celebrities such as Shehnaaz Gill, Raghu, and Rajiv, who join us as Flipkart officers for each of these promises.”
Sachin Kamble, chief creative officer, Leo Burnett India, said, “We thoroughly enjoyed bringing together some of the most iconic audience-favourite characters and the creative process of bringing their signature dialogues into play with real characters resulting in a series of humorous yet very reliable brand promises for Flipkart. We have woven a series of 4 films with quirky characters and each film reiterates an important attribute about Flipkart while keeping it fun and humorous.’’