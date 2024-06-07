Flipkart's latest campaign utilises nostalgic characters to reaffirm its commitment and features

Speaking about the new campaign, Pratik Shetty, senior director - Marketing and Media, Flipkart, said, “Our latest campaign reaffirms Flipkart’s commitment to customer delight by offering great value on original brands, exceptional savings on monthly grocery, same-day delivery through our ‘Dawn to Dusk store’ and our promise of being the single point of contact for a speedy resolution for all consumer concerns. This promise is reinforced with beloved characters like Virus, Maya, and Monisha, alongside celebrities such as Shehnaaz Gill, Raghu, and Rajiv, who join us as Flipkart officers for each of these promises.”