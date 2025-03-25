Flipkart’s new campaign takes a humorous look at summer woes

Flipkart has launched the ‘AC Deals So Good, India Rahega Cool’ campaign to promote its air conditioner offers. Created by 22feet Tribal Worldwide, the campaign uses humour to depict the discomfort of extreme summer heat and positions Flipkart’s cooling solutions as a relief.

Advertisment

The campaign highlights relatable summer challenges faced by Indian households, from sweltering heat to rising tempers. The campaign showcases everyday scenarios where heat intensifies emotions, and simple cooling solutions provide much-needed relief.

One film captures a family's emotional turmoil as they learn about their son’s scholarship announcement, only for the heat to make the moment feel even more overwhelming. Another film humorously depicts a couple’s vacation reveal going off track due to irritation caused by the soaring temperature. Each story highlights how cooling solutions like air conditioners, fans, and coolers offer respite from both heat and tension.

The campaign is tied to Flipkart Cooling Days, running from March 26–31, offering products like air conditioners starting at Rs. 26,490, energy-efficient fans from Rs. 1,999, and coolers from Rs. 3,999. The campaign aims to make cooling solutions more accessible and affordable as India braces for the upcoming summer months.

Pratik Shetty, head marketing and media, Flipkart, said, “At Flipkart, our focus with the ‘AC Deals So Good, India Rahega Cool’ campaign is on meeting real consumer needs with smart, value-driven solutions. As the summer heat intensifies, it not only causes physical discomfort but also affects people’s moods and daily routines. Through Flipkart Cooling Days, we aim to make affordable, energy-efficient cooling solutions more accessible to households across the country. Our curated selection of top brands, along with attractive exchange offers and flexible payment options, ensures a seamless, value-driven shopping experience that meets the evolving needs of Indian consumers.”

Speaking about the work, Vishnu Srivatsav, NCD, 22feet Tribal Worldwide, said, “It’s not just summer, it’s the season of irritation. We realised everyone is going to talk heat, but we felt there was another story we could tell. And when we realised we had a relatable message to give. We wanted to give it in the most exaggerated and fun way possible. It was great fun shooting it. And the Chalees Chor were awesome partners to work with.”

Additionally, Flipkart offers no-cost EMI plans for up to 12 months and instant savings through leading banks. Additionally, with SuperCoins deals and exchange offers, customers can access greater financial flexibility.

Film credits:

Business

Vanaja Pillai, Shikha Davessar, Zubin Sheriff, Apeksha Pandey, Reet Wadhwani

Strategy

Rachita Goel, Edwin William, Sambhavi Sawant

Content

Vishnu Srivatsav, Deekshith Kaimal

Design

Farhat Shaukat

Finance

Tapas Baral, Ajinkya Kanchavad

Production

Chalees Chor