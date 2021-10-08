Flipkart’s offers for its Big Billion Days makes people ‘flip’ in latest campaign

Nandita Sinha - Vice President, Customer and Growth at Flipkart, said, “Flipkart's Big Billion Days is India's most-awaited shopping festival, that adds true sparkle to the festive season. This year, we have scaled the Big Billion Days to new heights ensuring there is something special for every consumer - from blockbuster deals, 10,000+ exciting new launches, special games, rewards for consumers to a wide range of affordability constructs. Over the years, our marketing campaign has built a legend of its own with its strong customer connect and this year is no different. This year's Big Billion Days campaign brings to life endearing stories that witness an interesting 'flip', which will connect with audiences across the country."