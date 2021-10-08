Flipkart’s offers for its Big Billion Days makes people ‘flip’ in latest campaign

It has released a series of ads featuring celebrities from different parts of the country in multiple languages for their Big Billion days.
Flipkart’s latest campaign for the Big Billion Days highlights how people ‘flip’ when they discover the offerings for the sale days. It has released a series of ads featuring celebrities from different parts of the country in multiple languages for their Big Billion days.
This year, the brand is focussing on building a bigger-than-ever-package for the customers that includes great offers, new launches, multiple new games and mega rewards. This is woven into the theme of the campaign.
Nandita Sinha - Vice President, Customer and Growth at Flipkart, said, “Flipkart's Big Billion Days is India's most-awaited shopping festival, that adds true sparkle to the festive season. This year, we have scaled the Big Billion Days to new heights ensuring there is something special for every consumer - from blockbuster deals, 10,000+ exciting new launches, special games, rewards for consumers to a wide range of affordability constructs. Over the years, our marketing campaign has built a legend of its own with its strong customer connect and this year is no different. This year's Big Billion Days campaign brings to life endearing stories that witness an interesting 'flip', which will connect with audiences across the country."
Conceptualised in collaboration with McCann Worldgroup, it comprises a series of TVCs featuring several celebrities. It features Amitabh Bachchan, Virat Kohli, Alia Bhat, Sudeep and Mahesh Babu playing interesting characters. The stories focus on how the characters flip their behavior upon discovering Flipkart Big Billion Days. Being in multiple languages, the ad reaches a more diverse audience and also becomes more effective.
Prasoon Joshi, chairman, McCann Worldgroup, Asia Pacific, CEO and CCO, McCann Worldgroup, India, said “A brand carries in itself layers of images and a narrative to engage and build a unique relationship. Flipkart has always struck a chord with audiences with its communication and we really value this partnership. This campaign will add a new dimension to the relationship between the brand and the audience.”