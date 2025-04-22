Flipkart’s ‘SASA LELE’ campaign drops with a jingle that sticks

Flipkart has rolled out its summer sale campaign titled ‘SASA LELE’, created in partnership with advertising agency FCB Kinnect. The campaign is built around a quirky jingle and repetitive visuals inspired by a viral internet meme. It aims to capture audience attention through unconventional storytelling and repetition.

The ad features a range of products — from refrigerators to clothing — listed out in a rhythmic loop, paired with visuals that mimic a musical performance. The term “SASA LELE” replaces the usual sale shoutouts, creating a unique branding device that’s intended to be memorable.

With early access beginning on May 1 for Flipkart Plus members, the full summer sale starts May 2 on the Flipkart platform. The campaign targets a broad digital audience and leans into humour and pop culture references to cut through typical promotional clutter.

Pratik Shetty, CMO at Flipkart said “We briefed the team to be bold, creative and unexpected. And SASA LELE hits that sweet spot. It’s so strange, it’s smart. The audience will watch it once, then twice. Maybe thrice. SASA LELE is beyond possibilities - it’s not just a sale, it’s a DOUBLE SALE.”

Rohan Mehta, CEO, FCB Kinnect, added "In today’s attention economy, the weird wins. And with this campaign, we doubled down on the weird. SASA LELE is a dream come true for our mad-hatters. It’s creative, it’s memorable, and most importantly, it’s unmistakably Flipkart."

Neville Shah, CCO at FCB Kinnect said, “A sale is about selling. And with a sale almost on all the time, we needed to announce the size of this. We looked at pop culture. Then owned it. A meme made GRAND? Opera. What are the things on sale? THE CATALOGUE. How do we have fun? Like this. We love it.”