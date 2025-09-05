Flite names Sanya Malhotra brand ambassador, launches festive footwear range

Flite, a family fashion footwear brand by Relaxo Footwears, has announced Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra as its new brand ambassador. Alongside this association, the brand is launching a range of designs for the upcoming festive and wedding season, offering consumers stylish options to celebrate every occasion. The announcement is backed by a 360-degree marketing campaign that celebrates confidence, individuality, and moving ahead with style.
Known for her fearless journey and youthful energy, Sanya is a perfect fit for Flite’s ethos of “Sar Utha, Kadam Badha” (move ahead confidently). Through this partnership, Flite aims to inspire people across generations to embrace style as a form of self-expression and a source of confidence.
Gaurav Kumaar Dua, Whole Time Director- Relaxo Footwears Limited said: “We are thrilled to onboard Sanya as the face of Flite. This year, we are introducing a vibrant, youth-focused range that resonates perfectly with Sanya’s personality. She represents the spirit of today’s India – youthful, aspirational, and design-conscious. Flite is a fashion footwear brand that supports people at every stage of life, helping them move forward in style and confidence. With Sanya as Flite’s brand ambassador and our new campaign, we are taking ‘Sar Utha Kadam Badha’ to a whole new level, inspiring India to walk ahead with confidence and style in every step.”
Shot with high cinematic energy, the film reflects Sanya’s inspiring journey — from long days of rehearsals and auditions to the red carpet, reminding viewers that success is earned through perseverance. Each chapter of her story is marked by a distinct pair of Flite footwear, symbolising how every step forward can be both stylish and confident.
“I am truly excited to join the Flite family, as it stands for everything I believe in — confidence, comfort, and owning your journey,” said Ms. Sanya Malhotra, Indian Bollywood actor. “The brand’s tagline, Sar Utha Kadam Badha, celebrates moving forward fearlessly and with your own flair — values that resonate deeply with my own journey from arriving in Mumbai to becoming an actor.”
Commenting on the campaign, Manoj Lalwani, Vice President- Marketing, Relaxo Footwears Ltd., said, “This association with Sanya is more than just a brand partnership, it’s the start of an exciting new chapter in our journey. We are taking this association to our customer with a 360° campaign designed to connect deeply across multiple touchpoints, from digital to retail, inspiring them to embrace both style and confidence in every step. With ‘Har Kadam Stylish’ as your way of life and ‘Sar Utha Kadam Badha’ as your way forward, we are confident this will translate into strong resonance and enthusiastic response from customers nationwide.”
Through this campaign, Flite essentially champions a simple message: that true confidence begins with style, and every step you take can be a bold statement of who you are and where you’re headed.