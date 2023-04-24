Flite resonates with the spirit of dreamers who take on the challenges to make it big in its new campaign

The campaign captures the emotions of a young man who is pursuing engineering but somehow resonates more with his passion for writing. He wants to go to Mumbai to pursue his passion, but expectedly, as happens most often, his family isn't supportive of the idea. Despite multiple hardships and rejection, he doesn't give up and finally a director accepts his script for producing a film. It is finally revealed that the engineer turned writer is none other than the award winning script writer Varun Grover - on whose true life story this TVC is based.