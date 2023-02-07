FlowerAura launches #LamhePyarke campaign ahead of Valentine’s Day

The objective of the campaign is to take a pause in life and acknowledge the little gestures of love.
FlowerAura launches its unique digital campaign for this Valentine’s Day #LamhePyarKe.
The objective of the campaign is to take a pause in life and acknowledge those little gestures of love. The campaign will run across various platforms promoting stirring flashbacks to memories between couples, showcasing that love outgrows every distance and boundary.
In the ad film, the man is seen cherishing unforgettable moments with his better half who is overseas. It displays all the numerous memories that resurface after spending a lot of time with someone, little things become memorable and lead to a healthy habit of staying with each other. To reciprocate this bond & love, being in a long-distance relationship the woman sends the man a flower bouquet from FloweAura. The depiction of love shown is patient and inseparable, curated with love and a heartwarming song that is sure to light a lot of hearts.
Shrey Sehghal, founder FlowerAura says: “When it comes to giving gifts, Valentine's Day has grown to be just as significant a celebration as birthdays and anniversaries. With the launch of our new digital campaign #LamhePyarKe , we hope to further the notion that love transcends all boundaries and distances. You may reduce that distance and spread love, joy, and happiness with the help of our incredible selection of products.”