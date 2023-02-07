FlowerAura launches #LamhePyarke campaign ahead of Valentine’s Day

In the ad film, the man is seen cherishing unforgettable moments with his better half who is overseas. It displays all the numerous memories that resurface after spending a lot of time with someone, little things become memorable and lead to a healthy habit of staying with each other. To reciprocate this bond & love, being in a long-distance relationship the woman sends the man a flower bouquet from FloweAura. The depiction of love shown is patient and inseparable, curated with love and a heartwarming song that is sure to light a lot of hearts.