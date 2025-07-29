FlowerAura launches Raksha Bandhan film, highlights gifting made easy

FlowerAura has launched a new ad film for Raksha Bandhan. Known as India’s 'Rakhi Ki Dukaan', the brand offers a wide range of rakhis, flowers, personalised gifts, and hampers. The campaign highlights how FlowerAura simplifies the gifting process with a mix of traditional and modern elements, making Raksha Bandhan gifting easier and more accessible.

The film features a jingle and presents FlowerAura’s rakhi collection in a fun, engaging way. It shows a variety of rakhis suited for different types of siblings, highlighting the brand’s wide range of gifting options.

FlowerAura also offers curated gift hampers and international delivery to over 30 countries, including next-day delivery.

Shrey Sehgal co-founder at FlowerAura said, “For years, FlowerAura has been a cherished companion in countless Raksha Bandhan moments that hold deep emotion and meaning. This year, our ad film shines a light on our grand Rakhi collection—over 10,000 designs crafted for every bond. From artisanal meenakari rakhis steeped in tradition to elegant silver and real gold keepsakes, from precious healing stone rakhis to contemporary designer styles, we have it all. Alongside, every Rakhi essential you need to complete the ritual beautifully. With FlowerAura, every Rakhi isn’t just a thread—it’s a story of love, care, and connection”.