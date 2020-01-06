Flying Cursor Interactive bags 91springboard’s digital, social media mandate

Added Shormistha Mukherjee, co-founder and director, Flying Cursor Interactive, “It’s exciting for us to team up with 91springboard. Co-working spaces represent the new India, and the new-age Indian. I personally believe there is a lot of impactful work that can be done in this space, and I’m glad Flying Cursor has gotten this opportunity. We look forward to a fruitful association with 91springboard.”