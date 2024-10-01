Flying Machine and Orry launch limited edition capsule collection

Flying Machine has partnered with internet personality Orry to launch the limited-edition Orry x Flying Machine capsule collection. The collection combines Orry's style with Flying Machine's denim expertise.

Advertisment

The brand collaborated with Orry to launch a limited-edition capsule collection aimed at Gen-Z consumers. The collection includes unisex pieces such as T-shirts, shirts, vests, caps, bucket hats, jorts, parachute pants, and jeans, all reflecting Orry's distinctive style.

Commenting on this exciting collaboration, Shailesh Chaturvedi, MD and CEO of Arvind Fashions said, “We are thrilled to team up with Orry, a fashion icon and master of viral content. Both are united in our appreciation of Korean and Japanese fashion aesthetics with damn hot oversized fits and androgynous appeal. Orry's youthful and edgy style perfectly complements Flying Machine’s denim expertise. Our customers will adore this limited-edition capsule and will find endless ways to express their individuality through these damn hot pieces.”

Orry was involved in designing the collection, which features his quotes like "L8R H8R" and "Can I live." The campaign videos featuring Orry highlight his involvement in the design process.

"As a fan of easy yet sexy fashion, the ORRY X FLYING MACHINE capsule collection couldn't be more perfect. The oversized, androgynous vibes and Korean and Japanese aesthetics are a natural extension of my style. I'm super pumped to have created this limited-edition drop with Flying Machine and so excited to share it with all of you! Get ready to elevate your look with Orry x Flying Machine”, said Orry.

The collection will be available for purchase at select Flying Machine stores across India, select Lifestyle and Shoppers Stop outlets as well as on online platforms such as Myntra and NNNOW.