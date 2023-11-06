Flywire on-boards ^ a t o m network as its creative AOR

Abhik Santara, CEO & director at ^ a t o m network said, “In the last few years India has been at the forefront of digital payment services. Indian students, businesses are everywhere and the need to send & receive funds in a secured and timely manner is a very critical concern for people. Flywire’s wide network, technology and transparency are unmatchable and we are super excited to partner Lorraine and her team to replicate the success of Flywire in India through integrated communication efforts”.