FMCG marketplace udaan woos kirana store owners in first digital ad

Conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup Bangalore, the film features Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi as the owner of Gupta kirana store, a user and strong advocate of udaan. His neighbour, also a store owner operating in the same category, is intrigued by the fact that Gupta gets new stock delivered every day, and goes to meet him. Gupta then educates the unaware kirana store owner about udaan’s offerings both at the product and service level, and gives him the confidence to buy stock for his shop from udaan.