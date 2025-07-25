FNP (Ferns N Petals) has launched a new Raksha Bandhan campaign featuring an AI-generated brand film. The film continues the brand’s theme, “Door ho ya paas, Rakhi banayein khaas,” and explores the bond between siblings living across different parts of the world.

Conceptualised in partnership with agency Teen Bandar and voiced by Piyush Mishra, the 30-second digital film showcases various cross-border gifting moments using AI-generated visuals, eliminating the need for a traditional shoot. The film includes personalised versions where senders’ or siblings’ names are integrated into the voiceover, offering a customised viewing experience.

Avi Kumar, chief marketing officer, FNP, said: “With fiamilies more global than ever, we wanted to show that distance doesnʼt weaken the bond - especially on Rakhi. By using AI, weʼve reimagined how we tell this story while staying rooted in our core promise: delivering not just gifits, but emotions, on time and across the world. Itʼs a firesh fiormat, but the heart remains the same.ˮ

Savio Joseph, co-founder, Teen Bandar, added: “Partnering with FNP again was a joy. This time, we used AI to reinfiorce their global promise and bring alive a simple insight — that even across borders, a Rakhi can still fieel personal.ˮ