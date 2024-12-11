FNP launches #MakeItSpecial campaign to enhance celebration experience

FNP (Ferns N Petals) has launched its ‘Make It Special’ campaign, focusing on the impact of thoughtful gestures to make everyday moments more meaningful. The ‘Make It Special’ campaign focuses on the importance of celebrating relationships. Through this campaign, FNP encourages people to express emotions through thoughtful gestures.

Advertisment

The campaign includes two films, one focused on anniversaries and the other on birthdays. The anniversary film delves into the beauty of thoughtful surprises, celebrating how intimate moments and meaningful gestures can make anniversaries unforgettable.

The birthday film brings alive the joy of a heartfelt celebration among friends, showing how personalised touches can elevate a simple birthday gathering into a cherished memory.

Avi Kumar, chief marketing officer at FNP, shared his perspective on the campaign: “The ‘Make It Special’ campaign is about more than just occasions—it’s about embracing the idea that every moment can hold meaning when we choose to make it special. Whether it’s a birthday, an anniversary, or simply a gesture of self-love, our goal is to inspire people to turn the ordinary into something extraordinary. With FNP’s range of thoughtful gifts, we want to help our customers create moments that bring joy, no matter how big or small”.