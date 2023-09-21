FNP Media's 'Aaina' celebrates aspiring artists on Bollywood Day

The film captures the essence and emotions behind the success to chase in bollywood.
FNP Media, the film production house has launched a short film Aaina, celebrating Bollywood Day on 24th September. Aaina, which was released on 19th September 2023 unveils the untold stories of countless aspiring artists who endeavor to make it big in the film industry.
Bollywood, often hailed as the epitome of glamor and fame, is a dreamland that beckons thousands of aspiring talents to the city of dreams, Mumbai. Yet, behind the shimmering lights and red carpets lie stories of grit, determination, and unyielding perseverance. Bollywood is not just about stardom; it is a testament to the relentless struggles faced by individuals striving to carve their niche in the industry.
With a runtime of 3 minutes 2 seconds, Aaina by FNP Media is Bayaanein Haqiqat which reflects the aspirations and yearnings of countless dreamers who find themselves in the shadows despite their relentless toil. It captures the essence and emotions behind the success to chase in bollywood.
Vikaas Gutgutia, founder and MD of FNP Media and Ferns N Petals, expressed his excitement about this celebration, saying, "Bollywood is not just about the stars we see on screen; it's also about the countless individuals who dare to dream, who persistently strive, and who inspire us with their unwavering spirit. With Aaina, we aim to also honor these unsung heroes whose journeys deserve recognition."
The short film, Aaina promises to be a memorable fusion of art and inspiration, celebrating the resilience and determination of those who aspire to make it in the entertainment industry. Bollywood Day with Aaina will feature a mix of visual storytelling, discussions, and insights into the lives of aspiring artists, shedding light on their struggles, dreams, and aspirations.
FNP Media is a venture of the brand Ferns N Petals, which specialises in the production of short films, web series and TV commercials. The short film Aaina, is available for streaming on FNP Media's official YouTube channel.