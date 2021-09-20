Following Piyush Pandey’s advice, the boy’s dance moves were kept unrehearsed to look spontaneous: Ogilvy’s creative team behind new Cadbury ad

Recreation of a classic is not a new method, Lyril, Nirma, Bud, Pepsi, Orange and many other brands have tried doing it at some point. But most of us had picked a particular, and what we think is the most memorable asset of that communication - the music, the visual , the celeb or the expression - and tried to give it a new cover. The Dairy milk one retains everything intact and copied frame by frame. The bravery is in that and that's what makes it so simple and charming. Kudos to Harshad, Kainaz and Sukesh for coming up with this and delighting the audience and the fraternity. I just hope other brands don't follow and start rolling out briefs to recreate their own old assets - because not every ad has been as memorable as 'Shimona'.