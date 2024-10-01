Foot Locker partners with Metro Brands and Nykaa Fashion for India launch

Foot Locker, a footwear and apparel retailer specializing in sneakers, is set to inaugurate its omnichannel presence in India on October 19. The launch will see Metro Brands managing the physical Foot Locker stores, while Nykaa Fashion will oversee the e-commerce operations. The first store at Select City Walk has been conceptualised to offer a smooth consumer journey.
Nykaa Fashion will handle the online launch of Foot Locker in India, offering the brand's products through its website and Shop-in-Shop on Nykaa Fashion and Nykaa Man platforms.
Foot Locker India's in-store staff, known as Stripers, will serve as category experts and key brand ambassadors. They will be the first point of contact in stores and will participate in community programs for the brand.
Customer centric programs such as India’s FLX(TRA) Rewards Program are also part of the brand experience. Metro Brands and Nykaa Fashion, through their licensing arrangements with Foot Locker, will bring closer access and provide convenience for Indian consumers who would like to shop brands like Nike, Jordan Brand, Adidas, PUMA, New Balance, FILA, Asics, New Era and many more. To extend a holistic experience, customers can personalise their sneakers at the Sneaker Hub and protect their favorite kicks with sneaker care brands like Crep.
Commenting on the launch of India’s first Foot Locker store, Peter Scaturro, senior vice president, strategic planning and growth of Foot Locker, Inc., said, “Bringing Foot Locker to India, via licensing arrangements with Metro Brands and Nykaa Fashion, is a pivotal milestone in our global expansion. India’s vibrant sneaker culture offers a unique opportunity for Foot Locker to become a leading brand in the market. With our Foot Locker Reimagined concept, we aim to elevate the sneaker experience by blending innovation and technology in an immersive environment. Together with Metro Brands and Nykaa Fashion, we’re thrilled to inspire and empower Indian sneakerheads to express their individuality and connect with the Heart of Sneakers.”
Nissan Joseph, CEO, Metro Brands said, "With India's athleisure market expanding rapidly, the strategic relationship between Metro Brands, Foot Locker Inc, and Nykaa is a huge step in leveraging this tremendous opportunity. The commitment to customers and community is deeply rooted in Foot Locker’s ethos, and with Metro’s deep understanding of Indian consumers, we are excited to shape the next generation of sneaker culture, making the shopping experience more conversational and enriching for sneaker enthusiasts.”
Commenting on the partnership, Adwaita Nayar, co founder Nykaa and CEO Nykaa Fashion said, “As the exclusive e-commerce platform for Foot Locker’s launch in India, we are thrilled to collaborate with such an iconic retailer that is revolutionising the sneaker market. With sneaker culture gaining significant momentum in India, Nykaa Fashion is set to deliver a next-gen retail experience through our sophisticated digital platforms. Together, we are excited to create a seamless shopping journey that caters to the diverse and passionate sneaker community in India, bringing them closer to the global sneaker movement.”